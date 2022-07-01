Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

LGBTQIA+ group stress education after experiencing 'aggression' at Eaglehawk Pride Cup

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:00am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LGBTQIA+ group stress education after experiencing 'aggression' at Eaglehawk Pride Cup

COMMUNITY advocates are stressing the importance of LGBTQIA+ education for football clubs after local community group Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo (TGDB) were met with "aggression" at a Pride Cup football game recently.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.