UNION STREET BLUES CLUB
Join in with the Union Street Blues Club for an afternoon of entertaining performances.
The club proudly presents three of Union Street's top bands, Slow Joe Crow, Drivin South, and The Flannos.
$5 entry.
For bookings and more information, phone Bill Makeham 0499 989 066.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171-183 McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, July 3, 1pm start.
EVENING DANCE
Spend your Saturday evening dancing with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This family friendly event will feature live music by Family Rhythm Dance Band.
There will also be a supper with sandwiches, slices, tea and coffee.
Admission $9, all welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, July 2, 7.30pm to 11pm.
A CUPPA WITH COMPANY
Celebrate A Cuppa with Company's five year anniversary with this social inclusion event.
This catch up event will include a free lunch, bingo, a cuppa and many fun celebrations.
All welcome.
Where: Uniting Church Hall, Forest Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, July 7, 10am to 1.30pm.
GLOW AFTER DARK
Sounds and lights will take over Rosalind Park for an event launched as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's 2022 Winter Events program.
GLOW - Bendigo After Dark will run for three weeks and will build on Awaken, an event that was held last year in the park.
This event will feature colours, light, movement, performers and sounds.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, Sunday to Thursday, various times.
RAINBOW WRITERS WORKSHOP
Hosted by Castlemaine Community House and Castlemaine Health, with the assistance of Mount Alexander Shire Community Grants program, this event is a free creative writing course aimed at aspiring LGBTQIA+ writers.
Running each Saturday until August 6, this writing masterclass will provide writers the chance to hone their storytelling skills, using their life experiences to inspire fiction, script writing, creative non-fiction and memoir.
Rainbow Writers will be taught by Karen Corbett, a former creative writing teacher at the Victorian College of the Arts and Melbourne University and Cathy Samsury, a retired creative writing and English teacher for VCE students.
The course will also teach skills and techniques to overcome writer's block and avoid the curse of the flashing cursor.
This workshop is free to participants, but places are limited. For more information, click here.
No experience is necessary.
Where: Online course.
When: Saturdays, until August 6, 11am to 12.30pm.
GALLERIES AND ART
WINTER EXHIBITION
This Market Building Art Winter Exhibition features more than 90 artists from the Goldfields region.
This event features a wide range of art mediums, including paintings, photography, sculptures and textiles.
All of these works showcase the diverse arts community.
For further information, email: castlemainevic@mountalexander.vic.gov.au
Where: Castlemaine Market Building, 44 Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, September 4, open 9am to 5pm, Sunday to Saturday.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND
Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley.
One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound.
This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star.
This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more.
Ticket prices: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets are available at $75.
For more information and to book, click here.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
TEXTURE AND TEXTILES
Head to Maryborough to view some of the creations from the Shepparton Textile Artists Inc.
The exhibition will be opened on Saturday, July 2 from 2pm with music by Zane Neal.
There will be finger food, beanies, scarves, textile creations and much more.
Where: Factory 2, 167 Railway Street, Maryborough.
When: Saturday, July 2 to Sunday, July 37, open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11am to 5pm.
DOCUMENTARY FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Documentary Festival is back in July with in-cinema and digital experiences on offer.
This event will feature eight selected feature-length documentary films, discussion panels, a party and satellite events.
For full program, further information and tickets, click here.
Where: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine.
When: Until Sunday, July 3.
GOTHIC FESTIVAL
Held on the first weekend in July, Goldfields Gothic: A Festival of Dark Ideas is a series of events themed around celebrating the dark side of the goldfields.
From the 1950s onwards, the Victorian goldfields were home to brave miners, spiritualists, secret societies, bushrangers, ghost-hoaxers and murderers.
Inspired by the stories of the past, the festival aims to showcase the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory.
This event will feature events from goth burlesque to ghost tours.
Come dressed in your blackest finery and experience the dark side of winter in Maldon.
Where: Various locations throughout Maldon.
When: Until Sunday, July 3.
BENDIGO QUEER FILM FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Queer Film Festival (BQFF) is in its 18th year and is proud to be one of the regional centres hosting its own queer film festival.
The BQFF provides opportunities to LGBTIQA+ people living in the region, showcasing queer talent.
For more information and tickets, please email: tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au or phone 5434 6060 or click here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Friday to Sunday, July 15 to 17.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
