Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

LVFNL: Marong, Mitiamo to unite in honour of Annette Grant

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:34am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY TIES: Allie Grant, Kayla Grant, Matt Grant, Nicole Grant, Tamera Gribben and Tom Grant with their purple socks this week. Picture: NONI HYETT

WHILE the action will be fierce on the football field and netball court, Marong and Mitiamo will also come together as clubs on Saturday to honour Annette Grant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.