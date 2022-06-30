'No excuse': Native 'otters' and turtles found dead in illegal traps

TWO native water rats (rakali) and three freshwater turtles have died after conservationists uncovered nine illegal yabby traps in an irrigation channel near Kerang recently.
Opera house traps and other types of enclosed yabby nets were banned in Victoria with effect from July 1 in 2019 due to concerns about their danger to native wildlife.
Multiple deaths of both rakali and platypus have been recorded in the traps, with one incident in 2018 near Gannawarra involving seven dead rakali in a single trap.
Geoff Williams from the Australian Platypus Conservancy said there is significant evidence that water rat numbers are declining, particularly in irrigation districts where plastic-lining of main channels has reduced foraging habitat for the species.
"The unnecessary deaths of multiple water rats can potentially tip the balance against the long-term survival of a local rakali population," he said.
"The law in Victoria is now very clear and there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to be still using these traps, particularly as wildlife-safe yabby nets are now widely available."
Heavy fines apply for using illegal traps and killing native wildlife.
Mr Williams hopes increased patrols by fisheries and wildlife officers will target those breaking the law.
Anyone who finds an illegal trap should report it to the Victorian Fisheries Authority hotline on 13FISH.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
