A JUDGE has blasted a 30-year-old man who lay in wait to ambush his pregnant partner inside her home, when a family violence intervention order had banned him from going anywhere near her.
"This occurred while she was heavily pregnant and included threats against her unborn baby," she said.
"It occurred when you were on bail for recent offending against (her) and in contravention of a family violence order made for the protection of her."
Judge Hassan said the attack was "cowardly" and showed no regard for the law.
"No sooner were you bailed that you got in a taxi and (returned to her home)," she said.
"You were totally unwilling to stay away from her. You punched her in the face and dragged her by her hair and clothing.
"The threats you made against her were sadistic and violent and made at a time that you were armed with a knife."
Judge Hassan said the man had shown no remorse for his assault and had lied to police about it.
She said he had continued to lie about his actions while being interviewed by a forensic psychologist and had blamed the women for "his predicament".
