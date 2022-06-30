BFNL: Manuel out for two games; Pretty cleared in mixed tribunal night for Tigers

IT was a mixed night for Kyneton at the Bendigo Football-Netball League independent tribunal on Wednesday, with forward Ryan Pretty cleared, while the silky Cameron Manuel was suspended for two games.
Manuel was found guilty of striking Gisborne midfielder Sam Graham during the first quarter of last Saturday's 59-point loss to Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve.
The suspension rules Manuel - who has kicked 24 goals for Kyneton - out of the Tigers' next two games against fellow top-five sides Strathfieldsaye and South Bendigo.
Manuel also had a second striking charge against Matt Pannucio to answer on Wednesday night stemming from the third quarter, but was found not guilty.
And Pretty is clear to take on Strathfieldsaye when the BFNL season resumes after this weekend's general bye after his striking report against Gisborne defender Jack Reaper was dismissed.
Meanwhile, Pyramid Hill will be without Tom Brennan for its next two games against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Marong through suspension.
Brennan accepted a two-match set penalty after he was reported for striking Bridgewater's Tyler Estrada.
1. Gisborne
Record: 10-1, 241.8%
2. Strathfieldsaye
Record: 9-2, 180.9%
3. Golden Square
Record: 8-3, 251.1%
4. Kyneton
Record: 7-4, 122.6%
5. South Bendigo
Record: 6-5, 93.7%
.....
6. Sandhurst
Record: 5-6, 128.5%
7. Eaglehawk
Record: 5-6, 106.0%
8. Kangaroo Flat
Record: 3-8, 52.5%
9. Castlemaine
Record: 2-9, 37.4%
10. Maryborough
Record: 0-11, 29.8%
53 - Joel Brett
(Golden Square)
46 - Rhys Magin
(Kyneton)
34 - Pat McKenna
(Gisborne)
34 - Jayden Burke
(Golden Square)
30 - James Schischka
(Strathfieldsaye)
29 - Josh Kemp
(Gisborne)
