GALLOPS - Back-to-back wins for Rockcliff at Bendigo

THE Ray Besanko-trained Rockcliff has notched back-to-back wins at the Bendigo Jockey Club after saluting again on Thursday.
Rockcliff won the Cartridge Universe Handicap (1100m) at the juicy odds of $17 as the four-year-old gelding made a winning return from a three-week freshen up.
Ridden by jockey Billy Egan, Rockcliff beat home favourite Comanche North by 0.2 lengths.
It was the third win of Rockcliff's 20-start career, with two of his victories having come at Bendigo.
Rockcliff also won his previous start at Bendigo, also over 1100m, earlier this year on May 1.
Jockey Egan later closed the day out by also winning the final race of the card, the TSFN Real Estate Handicap (1400m) aboard Free Flying Star ($6).
Meanwhile, jockey Dean Holland also enjoyed a winning double at Bendigo with back-to-back victories in races three and four.
Holland piloted Jack's Honour ($9.50) to a win in the Budget Bendigo Maiden Plate (1400m), with the Rod Symons-trained Laurion finishing second in her seventh start.
Holland then followed up with a win aboard Front Lawn ($9) in the Petal Factory Fillies and Mares Maiden Plate (1600m).
The Bendigo Jockey Club's next meeting will be held on Thursday, July 14.
