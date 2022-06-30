Bendigo Advertiser

GALLOPS - Back-to-back wins for Rockcliff at Bendigo

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:27am, first published 6:49am
TRIUMPH: Rockcliff ridden by Billy Egan wins at Bendigo on Thursday. Picture: BRETT HOLBURT, RACING PHOTOS

THE Ray Besanko-trained Rockcliff has notched back-to-back wins at the Bendigo Jockey Club after saluting again on Thursday.

