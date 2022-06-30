Haig, Hamilton gear up for 2022 Tour de France

Two professional cyclists with links to Bendigo are preparing to embark on the biggest tour of the year.
Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) are among the Australian contingent that will set off in the early hours of Saturday morning (AEST) on the 109th edition of the Tour de France.
Advertisement
Haig, 28, is considered to be a strong-podium contender after his third-place overall finish at the 2021 running of the Vuelta a Espana.
He is eager for a top performance this year after an unfortunate end to last year's Tour de France after crashing out just three days into the race.
The Team Bahrain Victorious rider was caught up in a late crash at the five-kilometre mark of the 182.9km stage from Lorient to Pontivy.
Sport news:
As a result of the crash Haig suffered a fractured collarbone and concussion.
"I'm feeling really good coming into the Tour and maybe a little more relaxed this year than last year," he said.
"Last year I went into the race with a lot of pressure on myself and to prove to my new team that I could perform.
"This year I feel much more comfortable in the team alongside the group of riders we have going into the Tour, so I've not got much to be nervous about."
Meanwhile, fellow Bendigo rider Chris Hamilton is on the eve of the biggest day of his career - debuting in the most coveted race on the cycling calendar.
The 27-year-old will play an important part within Team DSM and will draw on recent strong performances at the recent Giro d'Italia.
Hamilton joins Romain Bardet, Alberto Dainese, John Defenkolb, Nils Eekhoff, Andreas Leknessund, Martin Tusveld and Kevin Vermaerke in representing Team DSM.
Other Australians in the field include Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen).
The 109th edition of the Tour de France will be held from July 1 to 24, with 22 teams competing.
The first stage which commences in the early hours of Saturday morning (AEST) will see riders undertake a 13.2km time trial through the Danish capital, Copenhagen.
Sport news:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.