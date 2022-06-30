'I've always been drawn to footy': Emily Everist on being AFLW draft pick 25

BENDIGO'S Emily Everist has had to cut short a family holiday - but for good reason.
Everist's meteoric football rise continued on Wednesday night when she was selected by Hawthorn with pick No.25 in the AFLW Draft.
So instead of spending the rest of the week relaxing up north at Palm Cove, former gun soccer player Everist boarded a plane and returned to Victoria on Thursday to get ready for her Hawthorn introduction.
"I've got to be at Hawthorn on Friday for some testing and then on Saturday morning it's the first training session," Everist said.
Remarkably, Everist finds herself on an AFLW list having only played her first game of football in January this year with the Bendigo Pioneers.
Before her foray into football Everist's sporting passion had been soccer. She was a member Football Federation Victoria's National Training Centre and had also trained with the Emerging Matlidas squad.
But craving a new challenge, Everist - who played a combination of full-back and wing on the soccer pitch - switched her focus to football and has thrived in both the Pioneers and Essendon VFLW program.
"I fell a bit out of love with soccer and I've always been drawn to footy and my family has been very involved in footy," Everist said.
"I really wanted to give it a go, so that's what I did."
After impressing coach Danny O'Bree during a casual kick-to-kick at Strathfieldsaye Everist was invited to Bendigo Pioneers' pre-season training, made the girls under-19 squad and was quick to make an impression in her new sporting pursuit.
"My first game was against the Murray Bushrangers... I was running around not really knowing what I was doing, but all credit to the girls and coaches who have really helped me learn the game," Everist said.
"It's crazy to think where it has led to. If you had have told me a year ago this would have happened, I would have said no way.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to get an (AFLW) opportunity this year."
Everist, 17 and in Year 12 at Girton Grammar, played eight NAB League games with the Pioneers this year primarily as a defender, but also had stints on a wing and up forward.
She also played for Victoria Country at the Under-18 National Championships and in two VFLW games with power side Essendon, as well as ranking fourth nationally in the AFLW Combine 2km trial.
Hawthorn is one of the four expansion teams into season seven of the AFLW, which begins in late-August and for the first time will have a full quota of 18 clubs represented.
Also among Wednesday night's AFLW draftees was Carisbrook's Paige Scott, whose football journey included playing with Eaglehawk's under-18 girls team in the Bendigo Junior Football League last year.
Scott - who was drafted by Essendon with Pick No.8 - was last year's Bendigo Junior Football League joint under-18 girls best and fairest winner. She returned to Eaglehawk a fortnight ago to play for the Hawks' CVFLW team against Strathfieldsaye and kicked five goals.
1-Sydney Swans Montana Ham
2-Hawthorn Jasmine Fleming
3-Port Adelaide Hannah Ewings
4-Essendon Amber Clarke
5-Sydney Swans Sofia Hurley
6-Hawthorn Mackenzie Eardley
7-Port Adelaide Sarah Goodwin
8-Essendon Paige Scott
9-Hawthorn Charlotte Baskaran
10-Hawthorn Bridie Hipwell
11-Sydney Swans Cynthia Hamilton
12-Sydney Swans Montana Beruldsen
13-Sydney Swans Alice Mitchell
14-West Coast Eagles Ella Roberts
15-West Coast Eagles Lauren Wakfer
16-St Kilda J'Noemi Anderson
17-Carlton Keeley Skeeper
18-Carlton Mia Austin
19-Gold Coast SUNS Alana Gee
20-GWS Giants Zarlie Goldsworthy
21-Western Bulldogs Rylie Wilcox
22-Hawthorn Lucy Wales
23-Port Adelaide Sachi Syme
24-West Coast Eagles Abbygail Bushby
25-Hawthorn Emily Everist
26-Hawthorn Laura Elliott
27-Fremantle Madeleine Scanlon
28-North Melbourne Taylah Gatt
29-Western Bulldogs Keely Coyne
30-Collingwood Charlotte Taylor
31-Port Adelaide Ella Boag
32-Essendon Stephanie Wales
33-Geelong Cats Mia Skinner
34-Gold Coast SUNS Claire Ransom
35-Essendon Mia Busch
36-West Coast Eagles Zoe Wakfer
37-Western Bulldogs Heidi Woodley
38-Richmond Charley Ryan
39-North Melbourne Sophia McCarthy
40-Adelaide Keeley Kustermann
41-Brisbane Ella Smith
42-Geelong Cats Brooke Plummer
43-West Coast Eagles Emily Elkington
44-Melbourne Maeve Chaplin
45-Port Adelaide Yasmin Duursma
46-Essendon Mia Van Dyke
47-West Coast Eagles Jaide Britton
48-Carlton Lily Goss
49-Melbourne Samantha Johnson
50-North Melbourne Charli Granville
51-North Melbourne Grace Matser
52-Gold Coast SUNS Jasmyn Smith
53-West Coast Eagles Mikayla Western
54-North Melbourne Cassidy Mailer
55-Geelong Cats Abbey McDonald
56-Collingwood Charlotte Blair
57-Brisbane Lions Dee Heslop
58-Richmond Eilish Sheerin
59-Fremantle Tara Stribley
60-Richmond Katelyn Cox
61-Port Adelaide Amelie Borg
62-Essendon Amelia Radford
63-St Kilda Hannah Stuart
64-GWS Giants Fleur Davies
65-Gold Coast SUNS Pass
66-GWS Giants Meghan Gaffney
67-Carlton Jessica Jones
68-Western Bulldogs Brooke Vernon
69-Adelaide Kiera Mueller
70-Brisbane Lions Charlotte Mullins
71-Adelaide McKenzie Dowrick
72-Melbourne Georgia Gall
73-Essendon Ashleigh Van Loon
74-St Kilda Deanna Jolliffe
75-GWS Giants Madison Brazendale
76-Collingwood Pass
77-Fremantle Megan Kauffman
78-Brisbane Lions Kiara Hillier
79-Melbourne Pass
80-Port Adelaide Lily Johnson
81-St Kilda Caitlin Matthews
82-GWS Giants Jodie Hicks
83-Fremantle Amy Mullholand
84-GWS Giants Cambridge McCormick
85-Fremantle Tahlia Read
86-GWS Giants Tess Cattle
87-GWS Giants Pass
