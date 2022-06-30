LODDON region woolgrowers toasted three decades of business with Quality Wool at a celebration in Wedderburn last week.
A family and Australian-owned business, Quality Wool was founded in 1991 and has outlets in several regional centres, including Bendigo in Harpin St.
Advertisement
The business was running a 30th anniversary travelling roadshow as part of the celebrations which has been able to restart after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
The party arrived at the Wedderburn Lawn Tennis Club where, following a complimentary barbecue dinner, about 70 grower clients were given a look into the future for their commodity.
Allan Wang, of Quality Wool Exports, gave an insight into the premium wool prices on offer for those who market their clip under the global Responsible Wool Standard (RWS).
IN THE NEWS:
RWS is an independent, consumer driven, voluntary standard recognising best practices of farmers for their sheep and land management and is now increasingly demanded by major retail brands, opening new markets to local growers and the opportunity for above auction prices.
RWS accredited farms must meet certain standards in the areas of animal welfare, land management and social welfare.
JBS Australia livestock manager Steve Chapman also updated the emerging livestock trends in the current climate, while Quality Wool managing director Mark Dyson provided an overview of the global wool market.
Mr Dyson said after originally starting in South Australia, Quality Wool had developed a strong connection with Victorian woolgrowers through company-owned handling centres at Geelong, Ballarat, Benalla and Ararat, in addition to Bendigo.
"The continued growth of the Quality brand in eastern states has been due in no small part to the loyalty we have appreciated from Victorian growers, so it's great to be able to share an evening like this with them to say thanks," he said.
"More broadly, when you consider the Reserve Price Scheme for wool collapsed and completely turned the industry on its head a week after we launched back in 1991, to have not only survived that period but also grown in the next three decades is something we're pleased to be able to celebrate with our loyal clients throughout the rural areas.''
Guests also were treated to a taste of Quality Wool's commemorative 'Q Draught', a beer made collaboratively between the company and neighbouring business, Pirate Life Brewing, to be distributed among clients as part of the roadshow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.