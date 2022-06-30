Greater Bendigo reported an additional 271 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the municipality's number of active cases to 1280.
The majority of the cases were linked to the 3550 and 3551 postcodes. According to the Department of Health, Heathcote recorded eight new cases.
In the last 24 hours Loddon Shire (two), Buloke Shire (10) and Campaspe Shire (50) recorded additional infections.
Gannawarra and Central Goldfields recorded four and 17 new infections, respectively, and Macedon Ranges 79.
Mount Alexander Shire recorded 23 daily cases overnight.
Bendigo Health has said there are currently 32 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 13 in its respiratory ward.
There are no people being treated in the intensive care unit.
Staff are currently monitoring and treating 147 patients through the Hospital in the Home program.
Morning Bendigo, Maddy Fogarty here with your latest coronavirus stats hot from the Twitter press.
Victoria has recorded 9926 coronavirus infections on Thursday, 851 fewer daily cases than reported on Wednesday.
The state's number of active cases now sits at 46,113.
Hospitalisations have risen by two overnight (465), there are 21 Victorians in the ICU and there are four on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 17 people died with the virus.
Slowly but steadily the vaccination rate across the state continues to climb, with 68.3 per cent of eligible Victorians having received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Neve Brissenden here with a quick update from our local water suppliers.
Coliban Water has this morning advised users of upcoming works to be conducted across the region throughout the month of July.
The water corporation said residents who will be impacted by these works will be contacted closer to the date of the works in most instances.
To check for specific works in your area visit coliban.com.au/interruptions
A FROSTY start to the morning will turn into a cloudy day topping out at 12 degrees in Bendigo, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.
Good morning, it's senior reporter Tom O'Callaghan here and welcome to our rolling blog for Thursday, June 29.
This morning's headlines including the imminent closure of Z Fit Studios, owner Saari Frochot-Chauhan says it is time for a change.
Meanwhile, customers of Adorn Blinds hope to recoup money after that company went into liquidation and Bendigo-boy turned golf pro Lucas Herbert is preparing to launch his Irish Open title defence.
"Physically I have the same skills as last year," Herbert has told the DP World Tour.
"But I hadn't proved to myself that they would hold up under pressure."
Check back in here throughout the day for more updates including COVID-19 stats.
