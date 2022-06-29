Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Unheard Stories: Deaf Hub Bendigo to showcase short film festival at Eaglehawk cinemas

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVED EXPERIENCE: Member of Deaf Hub Bendigo are excited to partner with Sound Fair to showcase a series of films. Picture: SUPPLIED

EXCLUSIVE screenings of a series of short films depicting the lives of deaf and hard of hearing individuals will be shown at Eaglehawk cinemas on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.