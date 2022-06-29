Unheard Stories: Deaf Hub Bendigo to showcase short film festival at Eaglehawk cinemas

EXCLUSIVE screenings of a series of short films depicting the lives of deaf and hard of hearing individuals will be shown at Eaglehawk cinemas on Thursday evening.
The partnership between Deaf Hub Bendigo and Sound Fair will cater for all community members, with closed captions available on all four films.
Advertisement
Sound Fair, a not for profit organisation, committed to transforming the lives of deaf and hard of hearing individuals have produced the festival's headliner, We Hear You.
Directed by Danielle Karalaus and executively produced by three women with hearing loss, We Hear You depicts the stigmas and challenges of living with hearing loss.
The headliner was also a Cannes Film Festival winning film, which was conceived, filmed and directed across two continents, all during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on show will be the exclusive cinema release of Amplify This.
Directed by Carolina Cordero, the Australian short explores the issues of identity, access and belonging for people who are Deaf and people who have hearing loss.
The intersection of disability and sexuality will also be explored through the 14 minute short Deafying Gravity.
The film premiered at Sydney Film Festival last year and delves into the life of deaf, queer aerial performer Katie Schwartz.
The Eaglehawk festival will also include a raffle with prizes showcasing deaf artists, deaf authors, and various deaf businesses.
Funds will be split with Sound Fair, the funds that Deaf Hub Bendigo receive will be contributed to sustaining the deaf hub programmes including the school role model program for deaf and hard of hearing kids, community dinners, community skill building workshops and social events.
The event kicks off at 7.30pm and tickets are available here.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.