'Datzilla' delivers for Reeves and Catford at Bega Valley Rally

Wedderburn driver Brendan Reeves had a standout weekend behind the wheel at the recently held Bega Valley Rally.
Alongside co-driver Kate Catford, Reeves finished first within his class and third overall in the pair's Datsun 100 which ran without fault during the fifth round of the East Coast Classic Rally earlier in the month.
Reeves and Catford started the weekend as the third car on the road and battled challenging dry and loose surfaces to finish the daylight session in ninth position overall.
Now that the sun had set and three night stages ahead, Reeves and the team fitted the car with driving lights and were ready to get to work.
Reeves and Catford embraced the dark and climbed up the leaderboard to finish in fourth-place overall.
The field of drivers woke the next day to strong winds which led to a delayed start and the cancellation of two stages as trees had blown onto roads used for the day's stages.
However, this didn't hold Reeves and Catford back who commenced the day's action by recording a time 11 seconds faster than Jack Monkhouse (Datsun 180B SSS) who had sat in third overall overnight.
During the next stage Reeves and Catford comfortably moved up to third place overall where they remained for the rest of the rally.
The pair were the only 2WD car within the top-six and finished more than one minute faster than fourth place.
"We've had a fantastic weekend," Reeves said
"The car ran faultlessly, Kate did a great job again, and the service crew all enjoyed the weekend.
"The organisers are to be congratulated on a fantastic event.
"They had their difficulties when the strong winds brought down some trees but they worked hard to ensure that there was minimal impact to the rally.
"We are absolutely stoked to finish on the podium and to take out the ECCRS honours."
