New lights for Serpentine and Mitiamo recreation reserves thanks to $200K funding boost

Footballers and netballers in northern Victoria will be able to play games at night-time thanks to newly lit facilities after a funding boost.
Loddon Shire Council has welcomed funding of $200,000 from the state government's country football and netball funding program towards lighting upgrades at the Serpentine Recreation Reserve and Mitiamo Recreation Reserve.
Delivered through Sport and Recreation Victoria, the funding will contribute to the Floodlighting Upgrade Project, which will see the Serpentine and Mitiamo recreation reserves receive new fit-for-purpose light towers and sustainable LED floodlighting.
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub welcomed the funding towards the project.
"This funding, which is in addition to a contribution from the federal government through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, is crucial in helping deliver this project for our communities," he said.
"It will result in a significant upgrade to the standard of lighting available for training at the Serpentine and Mitiamo recreation reserves.
"The new lighting will also provide the opportunity for further activation opportunities at these reserves for the community and users.
"I'd like to thank the state government for this funding contribution, which helps ensure this project can be delivered."
The Loddon Shire has said it is committed to investing in sport and recreation across the region, which prioritises infrastructure that supports our social and economic needs.
The floodlighting upgrade project aligns with council's strategy of maintaining sports and recreation and open public spaces to promote access and participation.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
