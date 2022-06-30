A noxious weed thought to cause cancer in cattle is lurking in the Bendigo Creek.
It has survived over the last two years thanks to wetter than average conditions.
Agriculture Victoria has kept the worst patches of alligator weed from spreading but higher water levels have made their job trickier.
Biosecurity officers are warning Bendigo residents to stay on the lookout for the weed, which is considered one of the post noxious pest plants in Bendigo.
Kaitlin Wright is among those charged with keeping the weed under control.
She says the weed can be found along a 30km stretch that includes parts of Bendigo and in Huntly.
"We're particularly concerned about Huntly, and downstream of that area," Ms Wright said.
"That's the most active part of the infestation."
Authorities have been battling alligator weed along the creek for decades but poisoning the pest is harder when water levels are higher.
"The herbicides we use deactivate the second they hit water, so you can only spray what's above the surface," Ms Wright said.
"There's no guarantee on whether that will kill off the rest of the plant."
Biosecurity officers will often dig out plants, roots and all, because they can lie dormant for up to 10 years, Ms Wright said.
"So we are still watching sites even though we are pretty sure we've eradicated alligator weed," she said.
"We have seen that happen before, on the Bendigo Creek, and we start from day one again."
Alligator weed spreads seeds downstream but also on land, making it even more noxious than other aquatic pests.
It loves being cut and will send out roots from cuttings.
Alligator weed can form dense mats that cover large areas of water, pushing out native plants and reducing bird and fish life.
Many people suspect alligator weed gives cattle blisters and cancers by increasing sensitivity to the sun, Ms Wright said.
She has urged farmers living near the creek to report any alligator weed they see.
The plant has green glossy spear-shaped leaves and hollow stems that range from pale pink to yellow to green, the white papery flowers on stems often resemble common clover flowers but will only be seen in summer.
Even with the challenges ahead, Ms Wright believes biosecurity officers can eventually eradicate alligator weed from the creek.
"It might take a little while, but yes, that's the aim," she said.
For more information about alligator weed, visit Agriculture Victoria's website.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
