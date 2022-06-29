Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

State government's portable long service leave scheme marks milestone three years

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:40am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Maree Edwards said the scheme is designed to ensure security for contract workers. Picture: DARREN HOWE

VICTORIA's Australia-first portable long service leave scheme has reached a milestone three years assisting workers in claiming long service leave - regardless of the number of employers they've had.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.