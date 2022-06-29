Marong Road petrol station sells for more than $6 million

A petrol station in Marong Road has sold for more than $6 million at an auction in Melbourne.
The United Petroleum station at the corner of Marong Road and Specimen Hill Road was sold by Burgess Rawson Melbourne for $6.35 million with 5.47 per cent yields on Wednesday.
Burgess Rawson senior executive Matthew Wright said the buyer was a Melbourne-based investor.
"The investor had been looking for service stations for some time," Mr Wright said. "We had multiple bidding parties which was pleasing.
"Also the fact it is one tenant across the site of United, the pizza shop and the car was makes it a simple investment."
Mr Wright said petrol stations were a sound investment in Australia for the foreseeable future.
"No doubt there has some publicity surrounding emissions and stuff but it will be a long time before petrol stations end up being obsolete," he said.
"The good ones with the best property and location always be popular.
"We are starting to see changes in other parts of the world in terms of service stations being used more as retail hubs and energy distribution centres. But it will be years before petrol is totally obsolete."
The site is made up of 4000 square metres and 130 metres of shopfronts as well as being close to Bendigo Stadium and other retailers.
Mr Wright said people looking for more regional investments was a growing trend.
"It's been a growing trend for a while. We are getting a lot more people looking anywhere in Australia as long as its region," he said.
"Bendigo has seen population growth and also (growth) in terms land sales.
"More people considering commercial property in regional areas."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
