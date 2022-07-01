Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bishops say faith still strong as census shows Christian numbers in decline

DC
By David Chapman
July 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG IN FAITH: Catholic Bishop Shane Mackinlay is buoyed by the growth in Christian education. Picture: DARREN HOWE

A decline in the number of people reporting their religion as Christianity does not mean a huge shift away from matters of faith, according to central Victorian bishops.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.