Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Breakthrough metro win for Shannon O'Sullivan

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 28 2022 - 10:15pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon O'Sullivan notches up her first metro win aboard the Lance Justice-trained Love Ina Chevy at Tabcorp Park Melton last Saturday night. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

BY HER own admission, 2022 has not been Shannon O'Sullivan's most prolific season in the sulky as she continues to juggle race driving with tertiary study and casual work.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.