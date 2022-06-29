Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Axedale Tavern reveals plan to fix storm damaged verandah

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 30 2022 - 4:16am, first published June 29 2022 - 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the restored verandah. Picture: SUPPLIED

AXEDALE Tavern's owners have asked council permission to fix up their iconic but storm-damaged front verandah.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.