EAGLEHAWK Floral Boutique's 36-year history of helping locals mark life's milestones will come to a close this July after the family business' recent sale.
Sisters Kim Evely and Annette Major have had many happy times with weddings and babies, but have also supported locals as they have faced funerals and other difficult times.
Advertisement
Now they have reached their own bittersweet milestone and locals are reaching out on social media, and in store, to offer their thanks.
"We put (the news) on Facebook, and they just went mad with the comments," Kim said.
"We had to have a box of Kleenex nearby.
"They're just heartwarming. To think we had so many lovely comments, it's just wonderful."
Pinpointing a highlight from the many years is difficult for the family but Kim said the customers they had served stood out.
IN THE NEWS
"We've made a lot of friends," Kim said.
"A lot of our customers we class as friends, who we will really miss of course."
The plan is business as usual for the sisters, with an in-store sale running until the final day of trade on July 29, before the team behind John's Flowerbox in Kangaroo Flat will take over.
Closing this chapter on their family business also means Kim and Annette will finally be able to spend certain days - Mother's Day particularly - at home with their families.
"We'll have our first Mother's Day as mothers at home not working so that's something to look forward to," Kim said.
"We've never had a Mother's Day at home and we want to give our mum a good Mother's Day."
"We've had 36 years and our bodies are telling us it's time to have a little rest.
"We also need to be able to care for our parents so the time just felt right to put it on the market."
Annette, celebrating her 60th birthday this year, is looking ahead at retirement, and is looking forward to visiting her son in Brisbane, getting into gardening and athletic training, and to just have more time to herself.
Advertisement
Kim said she wasn't certain what the next chapter would hold for her but with a new grand-daughter she is sure to have plenty of cuddles lined up in the future.
"That's probably one of the biggest things that we're both planning to do is have more family time," she said.
Many locals will be familiar with the sisters, and their family's long history in Eaglehawk.
Their mother Norma Major owns Major's Eaglehawk Sports Centre across the road at 25 High Street - a store which previously shared their current location at 32-34 High Street.
READ MORE
Advertisement
After buying the business from the Monroe family, Kim and Annette were originally in Sailor's Gully Road where Kim began her floristry career with Donna Ketterer after leaving school at 15. They were there for around 18 months before moving to Eaglehawk's High Street.
"We had both decided that we would buy a business together which was very daunting," Kim said.
"And then (following time in Sailor's Gully Road) we moved up to High Street in half the building because the sport shop was in the upper half.
"And after 18 months we were both outgrew the shops and 25 High Street came up across the road so the sports shop moved across the road.
"When we first expanded [into both sides of the building] we thought 'wow, there's a lot of room' - now there's not enough!"
The sisters want to thank all their loyal customers from over the years, and particularly their families who have grown up with the business.
Advertisement
"They've sat out the back, watched TV after school, walked down to the shop to get their lollies," Kim said.
"[They've] grown up with the business so everyone's just been involved."
Kim's daughter Jorja, who works in the store with her mum, aunt and sisters said it was surreal to think their time with the business was coming to an end.
"There's a lot of emotions that are going around, but I don't think it's quite hit us yet," Jorja said.
"I've been here my whole life basically - every celebration spent here, every Mother's Day until two in the morning together.
"You got to know so many people, celebrate everything with everyone - their highs and lows."
Advertisement
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.