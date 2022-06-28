Bendigo Advertiser

Saint Ay salutes for Bendigo trainer Steve Lake

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:52am
TOUGH VICTORY: Saint Ay, ridden by Tahlia Hope, wins at Ballarat on Tuesday for Bendigo trainer Steve Lake. Picture: RACING PHOTOS

Bendigo trainer Steve Lake scored a well-deserved breakthrough win with consistent stayer Saint Ay at Ballarat on Tuesday.

