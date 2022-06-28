One of the men convicted of a series of burglaries involving automatic teller machine ram-raids across regional Victoria has been ordered to pay more than $300,000 in compensation to the banks he stole from.
Grant James Nalder was 35 at the time of his sentencing for the thefts in 2020. Nalder and co-accused Martin John Locandro and Robert Stanley Fitzpatrick were alleged to have committed 10 aggravated burglaries across Victoria, including at Clunes, Lake Bolac, Beaufort, Creswick, Skipton, Dunkeld, Ballan and Queenscliff.
The men used stolen vehicles to smash through shopfronts to access the ATMs, and in Clunes destroyed an historic shopfront using a front-end loader stolen from a Creswick quarry, which the pair left in the town's main street at 5.30am.
Nalder and Locandro received prison sentences for three of the burglaries in September 2020. Nalder was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment with a minimum of four years and 10 months before being eligible for parole, while Locandro was sentenced to three years and nine months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years and four months.
In the County Court on June 20, His Honour Judge John Carmody ordered Nalder to pay a total of $313,680 to the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank for cash taken from the Beaufort and Lake Bolac ATMs and insurance excesses paid for damage to the Beaufort, Lake Bolac and Clunes ATMs, under the provisions of section 86 of the Sentencing Act 1991.
Nalder represented himself and appeared at the hearing by audio-visual link from Beechworth Correctional Centre.
