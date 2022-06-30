DETAILS:
Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 1
$1,150,000 - $1,250,000
LAND: 1200sqm
AGENCY: First National Tweed Sutherland
AGENT: Bawa Singh 0402 206 745
INSPECT: By appointment
Glenvue on the city fringe is a graceful family residence that offers a convenient lifestyle on a substantial allotment. Original features in this stately home include balcony, open fireplaces, intricate overmantels, high ceilings, Baltic pine flooring and beautiful lead lighting.
A substantial home, Glenvue offers two levels of comfort and five bedrooms including main suite with ensuite and walk-in robe. Versatile living areas comprise separate formal lounge, a bonus sunroom, plus open-plan family zone with kitchen.
Licensed estate agent Bawa Singh said the transition to the contemporary renovations is equally impressive with new bathroom and well appointed industrial-style kitchen. Highlights in the kitchen include stone benchtops, chef's island, quality appliances, display shelving, task lights and a walk-in pantry.
For those who prefer to relax outdoors and take-in some fresh air, the home has a spacious undercover alfresco with garden views. Further infrastructure at this substantial property includes a detached studio space with a built-in robe and a restroom.
Additional shedding is onsite for workshopping, storage, hobbies, equipment, tools and bikes.
Glenvue is a historical gem with modern updates and a prized location. Walk to cafes, theatres, galleries, schools, sport and recreation.
