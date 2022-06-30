DETAILS:
Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 8
$1,500,000 - $1,650,000
LAND: 9.04ha
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENT: Angela Walter 0401 282 976
INSPECT: Sunday 1 - 1.30pm
A special offering at Ravenswood measures about 22 acres with century-old remnant redgums as well as a creek and a frog pond framed with moss-covered granite.
At its heart is a classic rural homestead that's been renovated and extended to perfection. And surrounding that, extensive outdoor living, a steel engineered garage, an orchard, and guest house.
The home features glossy timber floorboards and high ceilings. The front lounge room has a custom-built over-sized window seat where you can enjoy the landscape. Open-plan living is characterised by a soaring raked, timber-lined ceiling, solid-fuel heater and French doors.
The home's modern country-style kitchen offers duel stainless steel ovens, black shaker doors and pot drawers, plus stone benchtops. Beyond the kitchen is a utility space with a butler's pantry, laundry and mudroom. More features include ensuite, walk-in robes, attic bedroom, double-glazed windows and rooftop solar panels, ducted heating and split system heating and cooling.
Outside is an entertainer's dream with alfresco kitchen, built-in barbecue, pizza oven and heated pool with an ingenious European-designed UV-protected cover.
The property has carporting, shedding, treehouse and an original 19th-century railway worker's hut which is restored and self-contained.
