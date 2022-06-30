DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 3
$1,525,000
LAND: 8ha
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: Saturday 10.45 - 11.15am
Rolling hills, regenerated bushland and a passive-designed home make this eight hectare (20-acre) property a tranquil oasis.
Established in 2010, the property is fully established and ready for you to enjoy the rewards. Solar-passive design is a key element of the home, and every room is planned to capture the surrounding views.
At the front of the home is a private main bedroom featuring a spacious walk-in robe and a three-piece ensuite with twin basins. The remaining two bedrooms are located off a separate hallway and have built-in robes and fans. Also located off the hallway is a theatre room, family bathroom and full-sized laundry room.
Flooring throughout the home is a combination of quality carpet and tiles as well as self-insulating polished concrete. Climate is controlled with a cosy wood-fire in the living area, and three reverse-cycling heating and cooling units.
Open-plan kitchen, dining and living is centrally positioned on the floorplan. In this zone, a wall of windows capture extensive views of the natural outdoor environment. The large kitchen has plenty of storage and quality appliances such as Smeg oven and Bosch dishwasher.
From the open-plan living area, you'll step onto the undercover outdoor area, that stretches the length of the home and offers impressive views of the garden.
Stroll down the main garden path, past the pond and you'll find a second entertaining space which is an ideal spot to host summer dinner parties.
A bungalow and three sheds are situated behind the home, offering plenty of storage for vehicles and equipment. Perfect for family, guest or hobbies, the bungalow has a bonus ensuite. One shed has power connected and a secure roller door for workshopping and storage.
This picture-perfect property has 60 olive trees as well as flowering shrubs that have been used as a source of passive income.
There is ample rainwater storage for house and garden, a one-megalitre water right, chook run, veggie patch, herb gardens and fruit trees.
Mandurang South is sought after for lifestyle, hobby farming and boutique agri-business. Proximity to Bendigo and Castlemaine add to the appeal. Easy access to Melbourne is available for those seeking to escape the city.
New listing, open to view this weekend, inspection is highly recommended.
