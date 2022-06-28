Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo records 217 new COVID cases | June 28

Alex Gretgrix
MF
By Alex Gretgrix, and Maddy Fogarty
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
Pfizer vaccines being drawn up at Bendigo Health. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Greater Bendigo reported an additional 217 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the municipality's number of active cases to 1153.

Local News

