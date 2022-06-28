Greater Bendigo reported an additional 217 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the municipality's number of active cases to 1153.
The majority of the cases were linked to the 3550 and 3551 postcodes. According to the Department of Health, Heathcote recorded five new cases.
In the last 24 hours Loddon Shire (five), Buloke Shire (six) and Campaspe Shire (46) recorded additional infections.
Gannawarra and Central Goldfields recorded four and nine new infections, respectively, and Macedon Ranges 64.
Mount Alexander Shire recorded 17 daily cases overnight.
Bendigo Health has said there are currently 27 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 13 in its respiratory ward.
There are no people being treated in the intensive care unit.
Staff are currently monitoring and treating 150 patients through the Hospital in the Home program.
Victoria has recorded 7758 additional COVID infections on Tuesday, more than 1000 cases higher compared to what the state reported on Monday.
It's number of active cases now sits at 43,174, which is only 71 cases higher than Tuesday.
According to the Department of Health, 468 people are in hospital, 35 are in the ICU and nine Victorians are on ventilators.
Eleven people died with the virus in the last 24 hours and 68.3 per cent of eligible Victorians are triple jabbed.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
