Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 2
$980,000 - $1,075,000
LAND: 1.25ha
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Matt Connolly 0419 369 844
INSPECT: Saturday 12.30 - 1pm
Situated at popular Junortoun, this impressive home is ideal for buyers seeking an established property surrounded by scenic bushland. The home boasts four sizable bedrooms and a separate study that could easily be a fifth bedroom. The grand main suite is a true parents retreat with separate walk-in robes and a spa bath underneath wrap-around windows - perfect for a relaxing evening.
A showcase kitchen offers soft close cabinetry, generous walk-in pantry and updated stainless steel appliances. Open-plan living and dining is perfect for large gatherings, while enjoying a sweeping outlook across the rear of the property.
Luxury living on more than three acres of land with garaging, alfresco living and subdivision potential (STCA).
