DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
$570,000 - $620,000
AGENCY: Team Real Estate
AGENT: Linda Currie 0438 381 900
INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am
On nicely elevated land measuring about 777 square metres, this classic family home has been lovingly maintained. The interior is neat as a pin and surprisingly spacious with four bedrooms, two separate lounge areas, plus dining and generous kitchen.
Licensed estate agent Linda Currie of Team Real Estate said the owner is downsizing after almost 30 years in this solid and welcoming home. Features in the home include split-level living zones, high ceilings and large windows throughout.
Linda said these types of homes are really popular, especially in this location. A well-built family home on a quiet street with easy access to schools, public transport, shops and Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre. Scan the QR code to find out more about this treasured home.
