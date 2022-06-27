CV League One: Reds clip Eagles wings; South's sizzling form continues

Spring Gully's best win of the season put the Reds right in the hunt for the CV League One Women's championship.
The Reds defeated reigning champions La Trobe Uni 3-0 to join Strathfieldsaye Colts United on 19 points at the top of the ladder.
"La Trobe is a quality side, so to win like that was really important for us,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"It was a good win and very satisfying. I thought our first half was really good and then in the second-half it became a bit scrappy."
Letesha Bawden opened the scoring in the 11th minute before an own goal doubled Spring Gully's lead.
The highlight of the match came just before half-time when midfielder Jasmine Wright curled in a brilliant goal after a Spring Gully set play from a short corner.
"We've relied heavily on our forwards in the past, but our two goals came from our midfielders today,'' Smith said.
"That was very satisfying for us. It was important to get that win heading into the week off."
Strathfieldsaye Colts United are also on 19 points after defeating Strathdale 7-0.
Former Epsom striker Tara Thomas was the star of the show for Colts, scoring four goals. Hannah Fox, Maddie Ridsdale and Lauren White were the other scorers for a Colts side that has a combined scoreline of 34-0 in its past four matches.
Eaglehawk was forced to forfeit its match with Shepparton United.
The three points lifted Shepparton United to 16 points - the same as third-placed La Trobe Uni.
After a general bye next weekend, the League One Women season resumes on July 9-10, with the top four teams playing against each other.
La Trobe Uni hosts Strathfieldsaye Colts United, while Spring Gully travels to Shepparton United.
Ladder:
Two intriguing battles are unfolding with seven rounds remaining in the CV League One Men home and away season.
At the top of the table, Shepparton South and Tatura remain separated by just one win in the race for the championship.
Mid-table, sixth-placed Spring Gully and seventh-placed Epsom are separated by just one point in the battle to fill the final place in the finals.
The top six teams qualify for the League One Men finals series.
Spring Gully made the trip to McEwen Reserve on Sunday and experienced Shepparton South's potency first-hand.
South found the back of the net three times in each half in an impressive 6-0 win.
The home side put the Gully on the back foot by scoring twice in the first seven minutes of the game.
They had a similar surge in the first seven minutes of the second-half.
South star William Keenan scored a hat-trick to take his season tally to 24, while Nick Mori scored twice for the second week in a row.
South moved to a perfect 33 points from 11 games - three points clear of second-placed Tatura.
Spring Gully remained on 13 points, while Epsom moved to 12 points on the back of a 6-0 victory over Golden City.
Harry Bennewith scored a brace for the Scorpions, while Golden City had keeper Dylan Lefevre red carded in the 75th minute and Epsom's Kyle Smith converted from the penalty spot.
The highlight for Epsom was a clean sheet on the defensive end.
It was the first time since round two - the last time they played Golden City - that the Scorpions didn't concede a goal.
A late goal from skipper Dean Vlaeminck pinched a crucial point for Strathdale in its clash with Shepparton United at Beischer Park.
The fifth-placed Blues fell behind midway through the first half when United's Benjamin Degraft-Hayford scored his third goal of the campaign.
The score stayed that way until five minutes before full-time when the classy Vlaeminck earned his side a point with a timely first goal of the season.
That point took Strathdale to 18 points, four points behind fourth-placed Shepparton United and five points clear of sixth-placed Spring Gully.
Eaglehawk leapfrogged Shepparton United into third place on the back of its 7-0 win over La Trobe Uni.
The Hawks are 24 points, with United two points back on 22.
Tatura had few troubles in defeating Strathfieldsaye Colts United 9-0.
The Ibises put the game away with four goals in a 16-minute burst in the first half.
Coach Tristan Zito and star duo Cody Sellwood and Zac Ferlauto scored two goals each for the Ibises.
Ladder:
