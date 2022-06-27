Bendigo Advertiser
Anonymous donations will see 'massive' homeless hub in Bendigo CBD

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:00am
REBUILD: MADCOW chief executive Matt Parkinson is chuffed to finally be able to refit his homelessness service. Picture: DARREN HOWE

WHEN Matt Parkinson founded MADCOW, he had big dreams of supporting the region's most vulnerable.

