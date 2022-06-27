CVFLW: Borough on the charge as race for top four heats up

Eaglehawk kept the pressure on Kyneton and Bendigo Thunder in the race for the final two positions in the CVFLW top four with an 86-point win over North Bendigo on Sunday.
The 11.20 (86) to 0.0 (0) victory lifted the fifth-placed Hawks to a 5-4 record, one game behind Kyneton and the Thunder.
The Hawks have an impressive percentage of 302.6 per cent - well in advance of Kyneton's 162.5, but inferior to the Thunder's 501.23.
The round 16 clash between Eaglehawk and Kyneton looks set to decide the outcome of fourth place.
Eaglehawk's winning margin on Sunday could have been much greater, but the Hawks wasted chances in front of goals.
They kicked 2.7 in the first quarter and the gallant Bulldogs held the Hawks to 0.4 in the second term.
The Hawks found their range after the main break, kicking 9.9 to no score.
Drew Ryan, Molly Metcalf, Hannah Kenny and Courtney Coffey led the way for the Hawks.
Quetta Holloway-Jinks, Cherelle Byrne, Kira Gibbons and Cassandra Coughlan were best for the Bulldogs.
Kyneton's Shannon Prendergast and Jordan Savoia kicked 12 goals between them in the Tigers' 17.14 (116) to 0.0 (0) win over Kerang.
Savoia's six-goal haul earned her best on ground honours in one of Kyneton's better team efforts this season.
Heidi Erasmus and Ursula van Dyk also played well in a Kyneton side that had a plethora of contributors.
Kerang's playing group continues to try hard despite being low on numbers.
The Blues were best served by Jessica Searle, Kendall Ash, Kate Spiers and Casy Unger.
Former Carlton AFLW midfielder Jess Kennedy continued her brilliant form in the Bendigo Thunder's 13.17 (95) to 1.3 (9) win over Strathfieldsaye.
Kennedy was best on ground - again - as the Thunder consolidated third place on the ladder.
Kennedy has been in the Thunder's best players in eight of nine matches this season.
Megan Williamson, Phoebe Cuttriss and Shelby Faulkner also stood out in the big win, while full-forward Britney Mueck kicked six goals to take her season tally to 47.
Young gun Lila Keck was the standout player, and sole goalkicker, for the Storm.
Jessica Jackson, Melissa Freestone and Bryde O'Rourke also played well for Strathfieldsaye.
The CVFLW has a general bye next weekend. Round 12 games are scheduled for the weekend of July 9-10.
Round 11 details:
Eaglehawk 11.20 (86) d North Bendigo 0.0 (0)
Goals - Eaglehawk: Jasmine Burzacott, Courtney Coffey, Sam Heron 2, Molly Metcalf, Freyja Pearce, Drew Ryan, Courtney Smith, Ebony Whiley. Best - Eaglehawk: Drew Ryan, Molly Metcalf, Hannah Kenny, Courtney Coffey, Samantha Heron, Emily Field. North Bendigo: Quetta Holloway-Jinks, Cherelle Byrne, Kira Gibbons, Cassandra Coughlan, Kirsty Galea, Kacey Davis.
Kyneton 17.14 (116) d Kerang 0.0 (0)
Goals - Shannon Prendergast, Jordan Savoia 6, Madeline Stott 2, Teagan Ainslie, Neve Brissenden, Nikita Jamson. Best - Kyneton: Jordan Savoia, Heidi Erasmus, Ursula van Dyk, Shannon Prendergast, Rachael Williams, Lucille Mitchell. Kerang: Jessica Searle, Kendall Ash, Kate Spiers, Casy Unger, Rebecca Zerbe, Sarah Ride.
Bendigo Thunder 13.17 (95) d Strathfieldsaye 1.3 (9)
Goals - Thunder: Britney Mueck 6, Jessica Gould 2, Phoebe Cuttriss, Shelby Faulkner, Georgia Gordon, Jess Kennedy, Megan Williamson. Strathfieldsaye: Lila Keck. Best - Thunder: Jessica Kennedy, Megan Williamson, Phoebe Cuttriss, Shelby Faulkner, Imogen Kendal, Jessica Gould. Strathfieldsaye: Lila Keck, Jessica Jackson, Melissa Freestone, Bryde O'Rourke, Britt Tangey, Molly Pianta.
