Bendigo volleyballer to tour Thailand with Volleyroos

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:46am, first published 1:30am
Lauren Cox receives her Australian uniform. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bendigo volleyball product Lauren Cox has been named in the Australian women's squad to tour Thailand.

