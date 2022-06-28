Campaspe Murray Vibrant Volunteer Network reflects on seven year 'success'

While it has now reached an end, the success of the Campaspe Murray Vibrant Volunteer Network is best reflected in the project's growth over its seven-year lifespan.
Commencing in 2015 with nine original members, it actively engaged with 26 partners and was developed to improve the capacity and sustainability of volunteering within health and community organisations across the Campaspe and Murray Council regions.
Advertisement
CMVVN coordinator Alma Limbrick said each of the project partners should be proud of their efforts to support, nurture and engage the volunteering sector.
"The network has been a great demonstration of what can be achieved when organisations with a common goal come together to share knowledge, expertise and resources," she said.
"We are now looking at the next step, but we are passionate about continuing to build the profile of volunteering in the region and providing accessibility both for individuals wanting to volunteer and organisations in need of assistance.
"Our network hopes to (evolve and) be able to play an active role in the COVID-19 recovery for the volunteering sector which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic.
"In healthcare and ageing alone, up to 50 per cent of the volunteer workforce has been lost."
The network's key objectives included:
In their time, the team developed a suite of resources including a Volunteer Handbook and digital content to support both volunteer recruitment and induction.
OTHER STORIES:
Most recently, the network has been focused on exploring new opportunities to secure the future of volunteering in the local region.
The network was launched with funding from the federal government's Department of Social Services and managed by the former Campaspe Primary Care Partnership.
The official CMVVN project culminates on June 30 this year, in line with the expiration of its funding allocation.
However, members have committed to continue meeting beyond the deadline and are investigating alternate revenue opportunities with a view to consolidating and building on the strong foundations which have been developed over the duration of the project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.