Dellavedova to captain Australia for the first time

Updated June 27 2022 - 7:36am, first published 12:30am
Matthew Dellavedova is back in the green and gold this week.

Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova will captain the Boomers in this week's FIBA World cup qualifiers.

