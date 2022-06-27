Dellavedova to captain Australia for the first time

Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova will captain the Boomers in this week's FIBA World cup qualifiers.
The Olympic bronze medalist will lead a squad of talented young players in games against China and Japan at Melbourne's John Cain Arena.
"It's a great honour to be the captain, a great responsibility and not something I take lightly," Dellavedova, who will captain Australia for the first time, said.
"There's nothing better than pulling on the green and gold and doing it in front of a home crowd, it doesn't happen very often, so we definitely want to make the most of it.
"These games are really important for qualification and seeding. We've got a great group and we're really looking forward to it."
With six players set to make their Boomers debut in Thursday night's first game against China, coach Brian Goorjian's priority is to continue building on that culture that strongly contributed to their Tokyo success.
"We've got a young group here and nobody represents the 'Rose Gold' better than Delly," Goorjian said.
"He has the history of the culture of the Boomers, and we want a flow over from what took place at the Olympic Games, keep that momentum, keep carrying on and keep raising the standards as far as the culture of the team goes.
"We have a five-day window, so we've got to move quick. First day, he's the man. We're going to use him a lot in that role, try to touch on the culture with these young guys every day and he'll be leading that."
The Boomers play China on Thursday night and Japan on Friday night before facing China again on Sunday night.
