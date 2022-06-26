Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

Bendigo records fewer than 200 daily coronavirus cases

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:19am, first published June 26 2022 - 11:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Shutterstock

Greater Bendigo reported an additional 182 coronavirus cases on Monday taking the municipality's number of active cases to 1139.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Coordinator

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.