Bendigo records fewer than 200 daily coronavirus cases

Greater Bendigo reported an additional 182 coronavirus cases on Monday taking the municipality's number of active cases to 1139.
The majority of the cases were linked to the 3550 and 3551 postcodes. According to the Department of Health Heathcote recorded two new cases.
In the last 24 hours Loddon Shire (three), Buloke Shire (one) and Campaspe Shire (32) recorded additional infections.
Gannawarra and Central Goldfields recorded seven and eight new infections, respectively, and Macedon Ranges 32.
Mount Alexander Shire recorded 24 daily cases overnight.
Victoria has reported 6305 new coronavirus infections on Monday bringing it's total number of active cases to 43,103.
This is a rise of 481 daily cases than reported on Sunday.
According to data from the Department of Health 451 people are in hospital, 28 in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
Fifteen people died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Booster rates continue to rise across the state with 68.3 per cent of eligible Victorians (16 and over) now fully vaccinated.
