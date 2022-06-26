Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Tassie outclass inexperienced Pioneers in NAB League

Updated June 26 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers' Solomon McKay. Picture: DARREN HOWE

An undermanned Bendigo Pioneers suffered a 69-point loss to Tasmania in their NAB League clash in Melbourne on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.