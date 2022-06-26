Tassie outclass inexperienced Pioneers in NAB League

An undermanned Bendigo Pioneers suffered a 69-point loss to Tasmania in their NAB League clash in Melbourne on Sunday.
Ravaged by late withdrawals, the Pioneers played six first-gamers in the 14.16 (100) to 4.7 (31) defeat at Highgate Recreation Reserve.
"We had two 16-year-olds, one 17-year-old in the side and we had four late changes in the last 24 hours,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"Charlie Barnett and Jed Brereton got called-up to play for Vic Country (under-18 national championships) and Harvey Gallagher got called-up to play Carlton VFL.
"In total we had 10-12 players playing their first or second game. It's the most inexperienced team we've had all season."
Archer Day-Wicks kicked three goals on debut for the Pioneers and showed some promising signs.
Another first-gamer Riley Mulquiny also impressed the coaching staff.
Malik Gordon, who played in defence for the first three quarters and on the ball in the final term, was the Pioneers' best four-quarter performer.
Charlie Hillier and Jacob Nihill also battled hard against the odds.
The Pioneers have next weekend off before playing the Geelong Falcons at Werribee on Sunday, July 10.
Tasmania 14.16 (100) d Bendigo Pioneers 4.7 (31)
Goals - Bendigo: Archer Day-Wicks 3, Ethan Featherby 1. Best - Bendigo: Malik Gordon, Archer Day-Wicks, Charlie Hillier, Jacob Nihill, Riley Mulquiny.
