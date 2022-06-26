LVFNL: Marong back on the winners board after taming Mean Machine

Marong is back on the winner's board after taking a 20-goal triumph over Bridgewater on Saturday.
The 54-34 effort marks the first time the team had won a match in nearly a month, having faced a bye and two losses in the lead up to the match.
Now that finals are fast-approaching, Panthers coach Bianca Garton said the win had come at the perfect time.
"It was a really important game for us," she said.
"As a team we knew it was crucial to get the win yesterday after the month that we'd had.
"The key was regrouping so that we could play four strong consistent quarters"
The win has secured the Panthers third on the ladder ahead of the Mean Machine and behind Mitiamo - who they will face in next week's round 12.
During the match against Mean Machine, Garton said her side was able to take control of the match from the get-go and led at each quarter.
"It was pleasing for us to finally put four consistent together which is what we'd focused on achieving in recent weeks," she said.
"Overall, it was a really good game from us."
Garton credited the victory to the team returning to what it does best - getting back to the basics.
"The girls wanted to prove to themselves what they're capable of achieving and we went back to playing really basic netball which we were executing at the start of the season."
Meanwhile in the other A-Grade LVFNL netball matches, Calivil United made light work of BL-Serpentine with a 39-goal (65-26) win to sit second on the ladder behind MGYCW.
Mitiamo secured the points over Newbridge with a 65-44 win to lock in their spot in the top three on the ladder.
A GRADE: Mitiamo 65 def Newbridge 44, Calivil United 65 def BL-Serpentine 26, Marong 54 def Bridgewater 34.
B GRADE: Bridgewater 42 def Marong 38, Newbridge 67 def Mitiamo 33, Calivil United 50 def BL-Serpentine 30, Maiden Gully YCW 63 def Inglewood 33.
C GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 66 def Inglewood 29, BL-Serpentine 49 def Calivil United 40, Marong 34 def Bridgewater 31, Newbridge 45 def Mitiamo 27.
C RESERVE: Marong 56 def Bridgewater 34, Newbridge 46 def Mitiamo 25, Calivil United 38 def BL-Serpentine 33, Maiden Gully YCW 105 def Inglewood 6.
17-UNDER: Newbridge 66 def Mitiamo 15, Bridgewater 56 def Marong 35, Calivil United 37 def BL-Serpentine 33.
15-UNDER: Calivil United 38 def BL-Serpentine 24, Marong 51 def Bridgewater 25, Maiden Gully YCW 67 def Inglewood 26.
13-UNDER: Inglewood 16 def Maiden Gully YCW 9, Marong 35 def Bridgewater 7, BL-Serpentine 23 def Calivil United 16.
