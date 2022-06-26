Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

LVFNL: Marong back on the winner's board after taming Mean Machine

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated June 26 2022 - 8:12am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LVFNL: Marong back on the winners board after taming Mean Machine

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.