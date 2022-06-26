HDFNL: Bulldogs get their revenge with return bout win over Demons at home

NORTH Bendigo avenged its loss to White Hills from earlier in the Heathcote District league season with a 47-point win over the Demons in their return bout on Saturday.
Advertisement
Led by a nine-goal haul from gun forward Dylan Klemm, the Bulldogs absorbed an early challenge from the Demons before pulling away to win 21.8 (134) to 12.15 (87) at Atkins Street.
"We were embarrassed with our effort against White Hills last time (12 point loss in round three) and we wanted to right a few wrongs, which we did today," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
The Demons led by one point at quarter-time, 5.3 to 5.2, after the two sides combined for 10 goals in the opening term.
But by half-time the Bulldogs had grabbed the ascendancy to lead by 26 points, 12.5 to 7.9.
The best player for the Bulldogs was ruckman Jeremy Lambden, whose career-best form since joining North Bendigo in 2019 continued.
"Jeremy was fantastic again in giving our midfielders first use all day," Bennett said.
"A lot of the people around the club are saying this is the best footy they've seen Jeremy play with us."
Lambden has been among North Bendigo's best two players in four of the Bulldogs' past seven games.
Klemm's bag of nine goals was the most kicked by a player in the HDFNL this season and took his 2022 tally to 34, while swingman Jordan Ford was also superb as a marking target up forward and kicked four goals.
And for the second game in a row mid-season acquisition Hakeem Johnson bagged six goals for the Bulldogs.
"Hakeem is really enjoying his footy and being around the group and this is showing out in his performance," Bennett said.
The Bulldogs lost Beau Cross early in the game after he was knocked out in a head clash.
Club stalwart Matt Sawyer kicked four goals for the Demons in what was their third loss in a row, while Nick Wallace and consistent captain Rhys Irwin were named their two best players.
One of they key differences between the two sides was North Bendigo's superior scoring efficiency.
The Bulldogs won by a blowout 47 points despite only having two more scoring shots than the Demons.
Advertisement
Mount Pleasant wasted no time asserting its dominance on Heathcote at Toolleen.
The fast-starting Blues were already 72 points up at half-time on the way to a 95-point victory, 20.18 (138) to 6.7 (43).
"We probably didn't kick as straight as we would have liked, but the boys played well today," Mount Pleasant co-coach Darren Walsh said.
"Our clearance work and ball movement at times was really good and overall, I was happy with our workrate.
"Heathcote at times moved the ball well, but I thought our backline stood up really well."
Advertisement
The best for the Blues was headed by Jesse Tuohey.
"Jesse was great for us with his run and carry; he got a lot of the ball and kicked a few goals (three) as well," Walsh said.
Gun Blues' forward Ben Weightman kicked more goals than Heathcote with his haul of seven.
Fellow forwards Mitch Bennett and Dean Tydell kicked three goals each for the Blues, who are now 9-2 and moved from third to second with the win.
It was the second heavy loss in a row for the Saints, with the 95-point hiding coming off their 126-point belting from LBU the previous week, with both games having been done and dusted by half-time.
Experienced midfielder Shaun Harrison was best for the Saints, while tall forward Jack Brooks was their only multiple goalkicker with two.
Advertisement
Lockington-Bamawm United unveiled three more first-gamers in its 91-point victory over Leitchville-Gunbower at home.
William Ross, Shane Bell and Cooper Mitchell all played their first senior games for the Cats in their 22.8 (140) to 7.7 (49) victory.
"The boys all earned their positions today and it was good to give them an opportunity at senior level," LBU coach Brodie Collins said.
In what was a clash of top versus bottom, the Cats put the Bombers away early kicking eight goals to one in a first-term onslaught.
The Cats' final tally of 22 goals featured 15 from the trio of Thomas Leech (six), captain Jarod Bacon (five) and Anthony McMahon (four).
Advertisement
"We had a good spread of goalkickers (nine players) and a bit of a different midfield look with Fraser Monohan and Stan Brentnall, who are usually shutdown defenders, playing through there and we also gave young Rossy a go to mix things up," Collins said.
After being jumped early by the Cats, Bombers coach Tim Bannan was pleased with the way his young side battled against the odds for the last three quarters.
"I thought we got better as the game went on. Locky had a fair bit of the ball early, but I thought our last three quarters were really good," Bannan said.
"Overall, I think it was probably the best game of footy we've played this year.
"It was good to have Jobee Warde back in the side today and he was fantastic for us in the ruck.
Advertisement
"Blake Azzopardi and Billy Hawken were also fantastic for us... Billy clunked everything that came his way forward and also worked really hard when he went into the midfield."
Hawken kicked three of the seven goals for the Bombers, whose best also included the experienced Hoby Bussey in his second game back from a knee injury sustained last year.
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 8.3 12.4 16.6 22.8 (140)
Leitchville Gunbower Seniors 1.1 3.5 5.7 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: T.Leech 6, J.Bacon 5, A.McMahon 4, M.Angove 2, R.Woodland 2, T.Phillips 1, J.Mundie 1, N.Bacon 1; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: B.Hawken 3, M.Candy 2, L.Hogan 1, B.Taylor 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: H.Cobb, T.Leech, N.Bacon, T.Phillips, B.Anderson, C.Mitchell; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: B.Azzopardi, B.Hawken, L.Shenfield, J.Warde, H.Bussey, N.McLellan
Advertisement
Mount Pleasant Seniors 5.3 13.8 17.12 20.18 (138)
Heathcote Seniors 1.1 2.2 5.3 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Seniors: B.Weightman 7, J.Tuohey 3, D.Tydell 3, M.Bennett 3, Z.Keighran 2, Z.Featherby 1, F.White 1; Heathcote Seniors: J.Brooks 2, J.Cavallaro 1, M.McLean 1, K.Cavallaro 1, J.Conforti 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Seniors: J.Tuohey, C.Down, B.Weightman, J.Hamilton, Z.Murrell, B.Mahony; Heathcote Seniors: S.Harrison, J.Jones, C.Hamilton, R.Bolton, M.McLean, J.Langford
North Bendigo Seniors 5.2 12.5 16.6 21.8 (134)
White Hills Seniors 5.3 7.9 9.12 12.15 (87)
Advertisement
GOALS: North Bendigo Seniors: D.Klemm 9, H.Johnson 6, J.Ford 4, J.Somerville 1, S.Giri 1; White Hills Seniors: M.Sawyer 4, J.Fallon 2, D.Nihill 1, R.Walker 1, C.Kekich 1, G.Bowles 1, P.Eefting 1, L.Bartels 1
BEST: North Bendigo Seniors: J.Lambden, D.Klemm, J.Ford, S.Harris, H.Johnson, N.Waterson; White Hills Seniors: N.Wallace, R.Irwin, J.Fallon, P.Eefting, M.Sawyer, B.Bacon
Mount Pleasant Reserves 3.5 4.10 7.14 13.17 (95)
Heathcote Reserves 1.1 2.1 3.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Reserves: J.Mackenzie 4, R.Pontell 2, J.O'Connell 2, J.Smith 2, B.Ash 1, J.Hufer 1, T.Cravino 1; Heathcote Reserves: L.Edwards 2, D.McLean 1, C.Luscombe 1, J.Beedle 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Reserves: N.Butler, C.Moore, J.Mackenzie, J.Hopley, J.Craig, D.McNamara; Heathcote Reserves: L.Jaroslawski, N.Tobin, D.McLean, A.Williamson, C.Luscombe, D.Mawson
Advertisement
White Hills Reserves 1.2 5.4 7.6 9.8 (62)
North Bendigo Reserves 1.3 4.3 6.7 7.7 (49)
GOALS: White Hills Reserves: D.Trull 3, J.Gardy 3, L.Monaghan 1, R.Cadzow 1, D.Bowles 1; North Bendigo Reserves: M.Thompson 3, A.Bennett 1, D.Love 1, B.Lefevre 1, J.McArthur 1
BEST: White Hills Reserves: H.Richards, M.Curtis, S.Williams, T.McGough, R.Bowles, D.Trull; North Bendigo Reserves: M.Sjaardema, A.Bennett, S.Galvin, J.McArthur, H.Minnis, D.Love
Lockington Bamawm United Reserves 3.2 13.3 17.7 23.9 (147)
Leitchville Gunbower Reserves 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 (9)
Advertisement
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Reserves: J.Griggs 5, L.Collins 5, S.Stewart 4, B.Phillips 3, D.Kelly 2, M.Laursen 1, T.Eade 1, D.Keath 1, J.Rawe 1; Leitchville Gunbower Reserves: S.Colvin 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Reserves: B.Phillips, L.Collins, M.Jones, C.Shaw, L.Main, D.Kelly; Leitchville Gunbower Reserves: W.Ellwood, J.Hogan, undefined.null, J.Jenkinson, N.Vanzetta, T.Miechel"
Lockington Bamawm United Under 18's 3.1 6.3 10.4 15.7 (97)
Leitchville Gunbower Under 18's 1.2 3.2 4.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Under 18's: H.Quincey 4, J.Rorke 4, E.Church 3, M.Gazelle 1, J.McAsey 1, C.Betts 1, O.McMinn 1; Leitchville Gunbower Under 18's: L.Mckenner 1, R.Armstrong 1, B.chique 1, J.barrat 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Under 18's: H.Quincey, J.Rorke, O.McMinn, J.Priestley, M.Gazelle, E.Brentnall; Leitchville Gunbower Under 18's: J.barrat, Z.Hegarty, B.chique, R.Armstrong, B.Trahar, J.Bishop
Advertisement
North Bendigo Under 18's 3.3 5.4 8.4 8.7 (55)
White Hills Under 18's 2.1 2.3 4.4 4.6 (30)
GOALS: North Bendigo Under 18's: C.Riddick 3, T.Green 2, F.Paetow 1, J.Pysing 1, B.Barilari 1; White Hills Under 18's: T.Conlan 1, X.Meersbergen 1, A.Wallace 1, F.Banfield 1
BEST: North Bendigo Under 18's: O.Demaria, R.Paetow, J.Pysing, Z.Barilari, H.Draper, T.Green; White Hills Under 18's: T.Conlan, C.Robson, R.Clark, D.Lawler, Z.Roberts, X.Meersbergen
Mount Pleasant Under 18's 13.4 19.10 25.15 33.22 (220)
Heathcote Under 18's 0.0 2.0 3.0 3.1 (19)
Advertisement
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Under 18's: J.Nihill 11, J.Tuohey 3, R.Harden 3, C.Dunlop 3, E.Harrop 3, C.Craig 3, D.O'Shannessy 1, D.Whatley 1, J.Osborne 1, M.Harrop 1, N.Layton 1, C.Allan 1, J.Tuohey 1; Heathcote Under 18's: S.Creevey 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Under 18's: C.Dunlop, D.O'Shannessy, J.Nihill, D.Whatley, M.Harrop, J.Tuohey; Heathcote Under 18's: A.Taylor, T.Basha, S.Creevey, J.Skilbeck, N.Masullo, G.Bradshaw
A GRADE: White Hills 73 def North Bendigo 30, Mount Pleasant 41 def Heathcote 37, Leitchville-Gunbower 41 def LBU 39.
A RESERVE: White Hills 41 def North Bendigo 34, Mount Pleasant 56 def Heathcote 29, Leitchville-Gunbower 42 def LBU 35.
B GRADE: LBU 46 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, White Hills 41 def North Bendigo 29, Heathcote 44 def Mount Pleasant 35.
B RESERVE: Leitchville-Gunbower 32 def LBU 28, White Hills 52 def North Bendigo 18, Mount Pleasant 52 def Heathcote 18.
Advertisement
UNDER-17: Mount Pleasant 29 def Heathcote 23, White Hills 42 def North Bendigo 24, LBU 82 def Leitchville-Gunbower 24.
UNDER-15: North Bendigo 46 def White Hills 12, Mount Pleasant 49 def Heathcote 14, LBU 56 def Leitchville-Gunbower 15.
UNDER-13: Heathcote 25 def Mount Pleasant 3, LBU 21 def Leitchville-Gunbower 11.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.