SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Golden Square 23.23 (161) def Kangaroo Flat 7.3 (45)
South Bendigo 15.7 (97) def Eaglehawk 11.9 (75)
Strathfieldsaye 16.5 (101) def Sandhurst 11.12 (78)
Gisborne 18.11 (119) def Kyneton 9.6 (60)
Castlemaine 13.12 (90) def Maryborough 8.8 (56)
LBU 22.8 (140) def Leitchville-Gunbower 7.7 (49)
Mount Pleasant 20.18 (138) def Heathcote 6.7 (43)
North Bendigo def White Hills
Mitiamo 16.13 (109) def Newbridge 3.4 (22)
BL-Serpentine 13.10 (88) def Calivil United 12.13 (85)
Marong 17.15 (117) def Bridgewater 5.6 (36)
Maiden Gully YCW 25.7 (157) def Inglewood 10.9 (69)
Sea Lake Nandaly 14.17 (101) def Wycheproof-Narraport 5.11 (41)
Boort 10.13 (73) def Charlton 8.2 (50)
Birchip-Watchem 10.14 (74) def Donald 10.8 (68)
Wedderburn 14.16 (100) def St Arnaud 8.8 (56)
