Greater Bendigo has seen 181 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
The new cases makes the municipality's active case number 1068 - 32 higher than Friday's data showed.
Advertisement
Around the region's other local government areas, Macedon Ranges had 45 new cases and Campaspe saw 32.
Mount Alexander recorded 22 new infections and Central Goldfields had 13.
Gannawarra (6), Buloke (4) and Loddon (1) all recorded new cases in single digits.
Victoria's number of daily coronavirus cases has dropped back below 7000 with 6634 new infections recorded on Friday.
Department of Health data shows the 6634 COVID cases was made up of 4787 reported rapid antigen test results and 1847 positive PCR tests.
Across the state, 11,944 PCR tests were conducted on Friday.
Read more:
The new cases take Victoria's active case tally back above 42,000 for the first time since June 11.
Sadly, the latest cases also come with 24 coronavirus deaths.
There are also 420 people hospitalised with COVID-19 including 26 in intensive care units and eight on ventilators.
Victoria's three-dose vaccination rate is at 68.2 per cent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.