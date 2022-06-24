Bendigo Advertiser
California Gully girl Charlotte-Rose missing after last being seen in Eaglehawk

Charlotte-Rose was last seen on Church Street in Eaglehawk on June 24 about 2.30pm. Picture: VICTORIA POLICE

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing California Gully girl Charlotte-Rose.

