Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing California Gully girl Charlotte-Rose.
The 12-year-old was last seen on Church Street in Eaglehawk on Friday, June 24 about 2.30pm.
Police and family hold concerns for Charlotte-Rose due to her age and her disappearance is out of character.
Charlotte-Rose was last seen wearing a Richmond football club hoodie, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.
Investigators have released an image of Charlotte-Rose in the hope someone recognises her or has information on her whereabouts.
Anyone who sights Charlotte-Rose or has any information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station (03) 5448 1300.
