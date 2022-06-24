First Nations people in Bendigo will design and create a natural chain of ponds as part of a project to restore the Bendigo Creek.
The Bendigo Creek Ecological Restoration Project will create aquatic habitat, improve water quality and reduce flood risk in the waterway.
It also contributes to the collaborative Reimagining Bendigo Creek vision, which includes a number of partner agencies who are working to rehabilitate a 170 metre section of the creek and remove 4000 square-metres of contaminated silt that has built up in the creek.
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said anything we can do to improve our environmental waterways is significant.
"We know that they are the lifeblood of our country," she said. "Bendigo Creek has, in the past, had a reputation for not being a particularly attractive part of Bendigo.
"But as (Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalfe) said, it is the spine of Bendigo and runs right across the center of Bendigo all the way out to Kangaroo Flat.
"So if we can restore sections as we have been doing and will continue to do that just makes it more and more beautiful place for people in Bendigo and our visitors who come to Bendigo to enjoy."
Djandak staff will manage and deliver the required works, allowing Djaara Elders to shape the site's design and express a cultural narrative for the site.
Works will forge ahead thanks to $583,000 in funding from the state government. The total cost of the project is $783,000 and it is being jointly led by City of Greater Bendigo and Djandak with support from North Central CMA.
"The First Nations people have a very strong link to our waterways," Ms Edwards said. "It's all about their Country. But I think the benefits of this are two fold.
"Firstly, it is restoring country for Dja Dja Wurrung and restoring our environment but it's also about community and making sure that people have access to our Bendigo Creek."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
