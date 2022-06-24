A PROGRAM that will help guide at-risk young people in their transition to employment has launched in Bendigo.
GROW Bendigo, which is run through business council Be.Bendigo, will join young, aspiring workers with people from regionally-based businesses such as Bendigo Bank, Bendigo Telco, Coliban Water and ESE Recruitment as part of its mentoring program.
GROW project manager Petra McLoughlin said it was wonderful to see businesses supporting their staff in providing mentorship for young people.
"We are very excited to be launching this program which is specifically designed to assist young people who might otherwise struggle to become employed for a variety of reasons," she said.
Mentors have been selected for their life and work experience and over a six-month period will provide advice and encouragement to their mentees on the best steps how to join the workforce if desired.
They will meet once a month to create a plan to guide the young person to becoming employed.
"Providing youth with access to a more mature mentor who has already navigated that transition, will help them separate their fears from reality and take a positive step forward," Petra said.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank chief people officer Louise Tebbutt said the bank was thrilled to be involved and play its part in fostering a more inclusive society.
"Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is pleased to get behind the GROW Mentoring Program with nine staff volunteering their time," she said.
"This initiative speaks to a number of the core values of our business and our purpose of feeding into the prosperity of the community."
GROW Bendigo is funding by the state government in an effort to activate growth and employment across the region by working with businesses and agencies to support people to successfully join the workforce.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
