Bendigo Advertiser

WNBL: Huge boost for Bendigo Spirit as Griffin returns for 2022-23 season

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:47am, first published 3:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME BACK: Kelsey Griffin is returning to the Bendigo Spirit for the upcoming WNBL season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.