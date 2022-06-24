Bendigo MP Jacinta Allan to be put forward as Victoria's new deputy premier

Following the resignation of four state government colleagues, Bendigo MP Jacinta Allan will throw her hat in the ring for the role as Victoria's next deputy premier.
In a press conference on Friday morning, Premier Daniel Andrews said the government would ask the caucus to endorse the current Transport Minister at a meeting on Saturday.
Advertisement
"I am very confident, just as my senior leadership team colleagues are very confident that the caucus will make the right decision," Mr Andrews told reporters.
Ms Allan said she is keen to do what she can not only for the Bendigo community, but for the state.
"It's an amazing opportunity to work in any role for the Daniel Andrews cabinet," Ms Allan said.
"Being the member for Bendigo East is the best job and I'm thankful for being able to serve the community I grew up in.
"My ambition is to see a re-election of a third Andrews Labor government because we have tonnes to do.
"This is transformational work, we are a government ready to set the framework for the future."
Treasurer Tim Pallas said as the senior minister belonging to the Victorian right faction, he would support Ms Allan in the bid for deputy premier.
Ms Allan, like Mr Andrews, is from the party left.
This news comes as four senior Victorian government ministers announced their retirement ahead of the November state election, prompting a cabinet reshuffle.
Deputy Premier James Merlino, Health Minister Martin Foley, Police Minister Lisa Neville and Sports Minister Martin Pakula issued a flurry of statements on Friday morning revealing their decisions not to recontest their seats and to step down from cabinet.
Portfolio arrangements will be discussed at a caucus meeting on Saturday, Mr Andrews said.
In the interim, Natalie Hutchins will take over the education and training portfolios and Danny Pearson will oversee the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.
Ben Carroll will step into the jobs portfolio while Lily D'Ambrosio will take on responsibility for the Department of Environment, Planning, Land and Water.
Health will become the responsibility of Mary-Anne Thomas.
"I'm very sad to have been advised and to announce the farewell of a number of my close friends and colleagues," Mr Andrews told reporters.
"But when the time is right, when you know, then this is the right decision to make in the interest of not just the government, but in the interest of our state."
Advertisement
MORE NEWS
Mr Andrews said he could never repay Mr Merlino for his loyalty and said Victorians couldn't have had a better acting premier during his own absence last year.
Mr Merlino said renewal was critical for any government for fresh ideas and new energy.
"As hard as this is, I believe in my heart that renewal, new cabinet ministers around the table, is the best thing for the government and our state," Mr Merlino said.
Mr Foley's exit, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, means the party will appoint a fourth health minister in as many years.
Advertisement
"The past two years have been a tough time for all Victorians," Mr Foley said.
"Many of us have come to reflect on what we aspire to achieve. I am no different. I am looking forward to contributing to a better, fairer, sustainable Victoria in a different capacity."
Mr Pakula's lower house seat of Keysborough has been scrapped as part of an electoral redistribution, but he had been expected to move to the upper house.
He described politics as all-consuming.
"As politicians, we are notoriously bad at appreciating when considerations for our own wellbeing demand that we stop and find something else to do with our lives. I'd like to think I'm not one of them," he said.
Advertisement
Ms Neville took extended leave last year while battling severe Crohn's disease flare-ups, and shed the emergency services portfolio when she returned to work in August.
She said her decision to retire was one of the hardest of her life and had been made in consultation with doctors.
"My recovery in 2021 allowed me to resume work in late 2021, but I know I cannot give another four years," she said.
"I wish it were otherwise, but I must be honest with myself, the wonderful people I work with and the Bellarine community."
As few as 10 of the 22 Victorian Labor MPs sworn into cabinet after the 2018 election will remain at the November election.
Opposition Leader Matthew Guy argued the exits were more a revolt than party renewal.
Advertisement
"The only true renewal we'll see is at the November election when Daniel Andrews is defeated," he said.
The caucus meeting will take place tomorrow at 10am, following which more portfolio details will be revealed.
With Australian Associated Press
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.