Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo MP Jacinta Allan to be put forward as Victoria's new deputy premier

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: DARREN HOWE

Following the resignation of four state government colleagues, Bendigo MP Jacinta Allan will throw her hat in the ring for the role as Victoria's next deputy premier.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.