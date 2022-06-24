Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton to ride in first Tour de France

Updated June 24 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPPORTUNITY: Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton will ride for Team DSM in his first Tour de France, which starts on July 1.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.