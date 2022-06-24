Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Bumper fixture of matches on the cards for round 11

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITING TUSSLE: Strathfieldsaye (2nd) hosts Sandhurst (5th) at Tannery Lane on Saturday in round 11 of the BFNL season. Picture: NONI HYETT

MUCH like the AFL this weekend, one of the most exciting rounds of the Bendigo Football-Netball League season is set for Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.