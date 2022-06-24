While students flipped through university pamphlets on school career day, Eaglehawk's Alex Thwaites felt out of place.
The now 33-year-old said during her time, school leavers weren't encouraged to enter into a trade, a move she had considered for a long time.
Somewhat bravely, Alex has now completed a year and a half of a carpentry apprenticeship and she couldn't be happier.
"I actually got into the industry by chance," she said.
"I'd always considered going into a trade, but it was never really advertised at (our) careers day and it wasn't given as an option for many women at that age.
"But I just knew I wanted to do something hands-on."
After her partner was offered a job opportunity on site, Alex took the leap of faith and got in contact with her current boss.
"I rang him and said I knew it was a bit out of left field and asked if he would consider putting me on," she said.
"So I had an interview and the rest is history."
As a carpenter, or chippy, Alex said every day is different.
"It's great because you never know what the day will bring," she said.
"One minute you're framing a house, then you're cladding or anything with the facade or we even do concrete flooring.
"A lot of apprentices like to pick a specialty within the trade, but being able to be a sort of jack-of-all-trades would be amazing."
While her skills and knowledge have evolved throughout her time on site, Alex said she has been able to grow as a person at the same time.
"I've really been able to work on my people skills and learnt how to communicate, particularly in such a male-dominated industry," she said.
"While every man - and woman - on my team is so welcoming and I've never had an issue with them, it took me a bit to build my confidence around them.
"It also took a while to believe in myself and tell myself I have the right to be here."
Alex's ultimate goal is to continue her learning and use her skills to help her family.
"I'd always wanted to be able to help my parents with jobs around the house, so it was important for me to get into a trade and learn the abilities to do that," she said.
"I've always wanted to be self-sufficient as well and be able to flip homes, but I never had the skills or knowledge to do that."
She said any women thinking it will be a scary industry to make a start in, that's far from the truth in most cases.
"I have found working in trades to be super welcoming," Alex said.
"I haven't been treated any differently than a man would have been.
"If you are thinking about it, stop thinking about it, and just go for it."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
