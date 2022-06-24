Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Eaglehawk carpenter Alex Thwaites is paving the way for other female tradies looking for 'hands-on' work

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
June 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HANDS ON: Eaglehawk's Alex Thwaites has been in the carpentry industry for the last year and a half and loves every minute. Picture: NONI HYETT

While students flipped through university pamphlets on school career day, Eaglehawk's Alex Thwaites felt out of place.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.