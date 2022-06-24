Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Only June, but crunch game for Bloods, Hawks' September aspirations

Luke West
Luke West
Updated June 24 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:38am
PIVOTAL CLASH: The loser of Saturday's South Bendigo v Eaglehawk game at the QEO is going to face an uphill battle to make the BFNL finals. Both teams are 5-5 after 10 rounds. Picture: NONI HYETT

IT'S still only June, but the stakes are high for South Bendigo and Eaglehawk as far as their BFNL September chances are concerned on Saturday.

